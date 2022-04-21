30 years old man arrested for raping 20-year-old girl in church

A 30 years old man, Ajibola Akindele was on the 18th of April 2022 arrested by men of Ogun state police command, for forcefully having carnal knowledge of a 20 year old girl (name withheld) right inside a church.

A statement by the state command’s spokesman Abimbola Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Lafenwa divisional headquarters by the mother of the victim, who reported that she sent her daughter to go and decorate a church at Ita Oshin area of Abeokuta together with the suspect on the 16th of April 2022.

On getting to the church, they met some other women who came to sweep the church in preparation for Sunday service. But soon as those women left after sweeping the church, the suspect took advantage of being alone with the victim and forcefully had unlawful carnal of her right inside the church.

Upon the report, the DPO Lafenwa division, CSP Kayode Shadrach, detailed his detectives to go after the suspect and bring him to justice. The detectives quickly moved in to the scene and promptly arrested the suspect who has since confessed to the crime.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police, Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to anti human trafficking and child labour unit of the state criminal investigation and intelligence department for further investigation and possible prosecution.