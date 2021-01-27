The Anambra State Police Command has arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly snatching a Toyota Corolla car at gunpoint on Tuesday in Enugu.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Haruna Mohammed, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Awka, said the suspect was arrested in Awada, near Onitsha on Wednesday.

He said the suspect had on January 26 at about 9pm snatched a Toyota Corolla car, with registration number: ENU 269 PH, while the victim was driving to his residence.

Mohammed said: “The suspect drove the car to his hideout in Awada, where he was arrested on January 27 at about 7:15am. by police operatives attached to the command’s Rapid Response Squad.”

Mohammed listed the exhibits recovered from the suspect to include the snatched car, a locally-made double barrel shot gun and seven life cartridges.

He said the suspect would be prosecuted after investigations might have been completed.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that Governor Willie Obiano had on November 12, 2020 inaugurated the command’s RRS as a way of responding to crimes in the state.