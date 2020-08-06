An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered the remand of a 30-year-old man, Ezekiel Adebowale, at the Kirikiri Correctional Centre, Lagos for allegedly defiling a five-year-old girl.

Chief Magistrate P. E. Nwaka however did not take the plea of the accused at arraignment while making the order.

According to the magistrate, Adebowale should be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Service Centre, Kirikiri pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Consequently, Nwaka ordered the return of the case file to the DPP and adjourned the case until September 2 for mention.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Adebowale, who resides at No. 915, Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Alakuko, Lagos, was charged with defilement at the court.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Christopher John, alleged that the defendant committed the offence on June 26 at 6pm at his residential address at 915, Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Alakuko, Lagos.

He said the defendant defiled the girl when he carried her on his laps and sexually assaulted her.

John said the case was reported at Alakuko Police Station and the defendant was arrested.

The prosecutor said defilement contravenes Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, which prescribes up to life imprisonment on conviction.