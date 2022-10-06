30-year-old man in court for allegedly possessing firearms

A 30-year old man, Oriyomi Ibrahim, arrested by the police for possessing locally made weapons, was arraigned in an Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court, Ibadan, Oyo State for allegedly intending to commit crime with the weapons.

Ibrahim, whose residential address was not provided, was charged with unlawful possession of gun and five live cartridges.

The Prosecutor, Philip Amusan, told the court that Ibrahim allegedly committed the offence on September 24, 2022 at about 1pm at Ibadan/Eruwa Road, Ibadan.

Amusan alleged that the defendant unlawfully possessed the weapons with intent to use same to commit felony within the area.

He alleged that Ibrahim could not give satisfactory account of the weapons.

According to him, the offence contravened Section 417(D) of the Criminal laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Magistrate, O. A. Akande, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 and one surety in like sum.

Akande adjourned the case until November 7, 2022 for hearing.