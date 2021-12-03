30-year-old man arraigned for alleged attempt to break into shop

The police in Lagos on Friday arraigned a 30-year-old man, Chukwudi Okoro, who allegedly attempted to burgle a shop.

Okoro, whose address was not provided, is facing a count charge of attempt to break into a shop.

He, however, pleaded not guilty before an Ogudu Magistrates’ Court.

The prosecutor, Inspector Sunday Bassey, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on November 25 at 4am on Unity Street, off Ogudu Road, Lagos State.

Bassey alleged that the defendant was about breaking into someone’s shop to steal but was caught by a vigilance group.

According to him, the offence contravenes Section 406 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

He urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him study the case file and assemble his witnesses.

The Magistrate, O. A. Daodu, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000, with two sureties in like sum.

Daodu adjourned the case until December 12 for mention.