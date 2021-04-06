A 30-year-old man, John Samuel, has been arrested by operatives of the Adamawa State Police Command for stabbing to death a 57-year-old man, Yaji Lawal, at his residence over suspicion that he was having an affair with his wife.

The spokesman of the Command, Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the development in a statement on Monday.

Nguroje said Samuel, a resident of Bandasarga village, Ganye Local Government Area, returned home on Sunday around 11pm and met Lawal in his house, adding: “There and then, he suspected the victim of coming to have an affair with his wife; all of a sudden, he stabbed him with a knife and left him in a pool of blood.”

Lawal, a resident of Bakari Guso village, was rushed to hospital, but was later confirmed dead.

Nguroje said the police swiftly arrested the culprit, a father of three.

The state Commissioner Police, Aliyu Adamu, has ordered further investigations into the case, while also appealing for calm in the area.