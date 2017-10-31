30 schools to benefit from Skye Bank’s Financial Literacy Campaign

The Chief Executive Officer of Skye Bank Plc, Tokunbo Abiru, has unveiled the Bank’s plans to take financial literacy campaign to 30 schools in the country to mark this year’s World Savings Day.

Abiru made this known while addressing pupils of Seed of Life Schools, Lebanon Ibadan, Oyo State, adopted by Skye Bank on Tuesday.

He said: “As part of planned activities to commemorate this year’s World Savings Day, we will be taking financial literacy campaign to 30 schools across the six geo-political zones in the country.

“As one of the largest retail banks in the country, we believe that one of the best approaches to driving financial inclusion, is by engaging children and youths on the rudiments of savings in line with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s financial literacy initiative and encouraging them to start imbibing savings culture at an early age.

“Our commitment to financial inclusion is unwavering and this is why we will continue to be in the vanguard of ensuring that we reach out to both the unbanked and the under-banked in our communities, helping them see the importance of savings and its long-term benefits.”

Bolanle Adesanoye, the Senior Manager and Head, Sustainability and Consumer Protection, who represented Abiru, emphasized on the need to imbibe a saving culture at a young age, adding: “Through such exercise, they would secure their future.”

The World Savings Day is an annual event instituted to increase the public awareness on the importance of savings for both modern economies and individuals alike all around the world.

It is a day observed in many countries around the world on October 31 to promote the importance of savings and restore people’s confidence in banks.

It is also aimed at increasing the level of financial literacy while boosting the financial inclusion drive of the Central Bank of Nigeria in terms of number of people that have banking relationship with financial institutions, thereby ultimately culminating in a stable and sound financial eco-system and provide positive economic environment.

It would be recalled that earlier in the year, the bank organised an essay competition to mark the children’s day aimed at driving financial inclusion by encouraging them to imbibe the savings culture at an early age.

Skye Bank recognizes that financial literacy is the core platform for financial inclusion and the basis for equitable and sustainable socio-economic development.

With the bank’s extensive branch network and various alternate channels spread across the country, it is committed to assisting the Nigerian child and the young adult build a prosperous future by extending banking services to the under-banked and un-banked communities and individuals across the country.

Earlier in his address, the school Principal, Awoyemi Olakunle Samuel, commended the bank for its public spirited disposition to capacity building, education and youth development and specifically lauded management for its support to the school and pupils.

Skye Bank is Nigeria’s leading retail bank with wide-ranging electronic solutions promoting consumer lifestyle and e-commerce experience for its customers.