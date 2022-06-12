30 killed in attack on Benue communities, police confirm attack

No fewer than 30 persons have been killed in an attack on two communities in Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State.

The attack, in the early hours of Sunday, has been confirmed by the Benue State Police Command and a lawmaker.

The attack, described as unprovoked, was confirmed by the spokesperson of the Benue State Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police Sewuese Anene.

In a brief statement, Anene, who did not give the casualty figure, said: “Information about the attack was received and more officers sent to assist Okpokwu Division in managing this, I am yet to receive details.”

But the representative of Ado, Ogbadibu and Okpokwu Federal Constituency, Francis Agbo Otta, in a statement issued on Sunday said 30 persons were killed in the attack on Igama Community of Ojigo Ward.

Otta said: “Growing up in Utonkon District of Ado LGA, I knew Igama in Ojigo Ward of Okpokwu LGA as one of the most peaceful communities in Benue South until recently when terrorists turned it to a cesspool of blood.

“I therefore condemn the killing of 30 innocent people, and still counting… I have contacted security agents who have responded appropriately.”