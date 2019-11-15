Olusegun Runsewe, Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), said no fewer than 30 countries would participate in the International Arts and Crafts Expo slated to hold in Abuja.

Runsewe media aide, Frank Meke, said in a statement in Abuja on Friday that the event would hold for November 20 to November 24 at the FCT Exhibition Pavilion.

Runsewe said that some of the countries that indicated interest in participating were India, Bangladesh, Spain, Indonesia and Morocco, among others.

According to him, countries from every continent of the world will be represented in what has become a tradition since the event was expanded to a global affair in 2017 from African Art and Crafts Expo.

He said: “All is now set for the 2019 edition of the annual International Arts and Crafts Expo slated for November 20 to November 24 in Abuja.

“This time around, INAC will break new grounds with a record of 30 countries participating in the exhibition which is an upgrade from the 23 counties that exhibited last year.

“The venue for the event remains the FCT exhibition pavilion,” he said.

Runsewe said that the NCAC, saddled with the responsibility of hosting the fair, was ready to stage another showpiece reputed as Nigeria’s number one global exposition.

He said 2019 INAC would feature components like free skill acquisition, free medical services, waste to wealth initiative, investment forum and many other aspects aimed at empowering Nigerians.

The Director General expressed satisfaction at the massive mobilisation of equipment to the venue including world class pavilions, a media/ICT centre, mobile toilets, state-of-the-art stage by renowned event management outfit.

Runsewe said that there would be a standby emergency vehicles throughout the duration of the Expo.

The DG assured exhibitors, participants, guests, visitors, foreign nationals and all Nigerians of maximum security following the engagement of the Nigeria Police to provide security.

“Dignitaries expected include members of the diplomatic community, top government officials, major public and private stakeholders, industry players, corporate outfits and first class traditional rulers from around the country,” he said.