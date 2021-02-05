Two persons are currently being grilled by operatives of the Foreign Exchange Malpractices Section of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission following their arrest over the seizure of 3,013,500 Saudi Riyal on February 1, 2021 at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The money, sealed in brown envelopes and transported in the popular “Ghana must go” bags, was intercepted at the baggage hall of the Airport by officers of the Nigeria Customs Service, after being freighted to Nigeria from Saudi Arabia aboard Ethiopian Airline.

The money and the suspects, who are believed to be agents of the owners of the money, were subsequently handed over to the EFCC on February 4 for further investigation.

Wilson Uwujaren, spokesman of the EFCC, said the suspects have made useful statements.