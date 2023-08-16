2nd Edition of Nigerian Marketing Awards set hold

The much-anticipated second edition of the Nigerian Marketing Awards® is scheduled to take place on Friday November 10, 2023, at the prestigious Eko Convention Centre in Lagos. Following the remarkable success of the inaugural event held in 2022, this year’s awards ceremony promises to be even more spectacular, celebrating excellence, creativity, and innovation in the field of marketing.

Building on the resounding success of the maiden edition, the second edition of the awards is expected to draw an even larger audience, including prominent figures, industry leaders, marketing professionals, and key stakeholders. The event will offer an opportunity for networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration among the brightest minds in the marketing field.

Nominations for various award categories will be open in the coming weeks, allowing marketing professionals and organizations from across Nigeria to showcase their achievements and stand a chance to be recognized on a national platform.

The Nigerian Marketing Awards® is a distinguished platform that recognizes and honours outstanding achievements within the marketing industry. It aims to spotlight the exceptional efforts of individuals, organisations, and brands that have demonstrated exceptional strategies, campaigns, and initiatives that have significantly contributed to the advancement of marketing in Nigeria.

“We are thrilled to announce the second edition of the Nigerian Marketing

Awards ,” said Anthony Agenmonmen, founder of the Awards. “The

overwhelming response and positive feedback from the inaugural edition have inspired us to raise the bar even higher this year. We are confident that the 2023 edition will continue to showcase the incredible talent and innovation within the Nigerian marketing community.”

The Eko Convention Centre, renowned for its state-of-the-art facilities and stunning ambiance, has been chosen as the venue for this prestigious event. Its central

location in Lagos, coupled with its capacity to accommodate a large gathering, makes it an ideal setting for an event of this magnitude.