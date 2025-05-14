2nd Anniversary: Ministers, others to present Tinubu’s achievements in UK

Some Nigerian Ministers are set to storm the United Kingdom to present the scorecard of President Bola Tinubu as his administration marks its second year in office.

The Project Internal Coordinator of the President Bola Tinubu Midterm Legacy Projects Review Committee, Bola Adeyemi, made this known on Tuesday.

Adeyemi, who spoke at a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja, said the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike; Minister of Works, David Umahi; and Minister of Internal Affairs, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, will be among those who will present the achievements of their ministries at the event in the UK.

Adeyemi said the ministers and heads of departments and agencies will use the opportunity to showcase the Tinubu administration’s achievements and legacy projects.

According to him, the Chief Executive of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission, Gbenga Komolafe; Managing Director of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, Usman Osidi; Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service, Zacheous Adedeji; and several others are expected to attend the conference.

Also Read:

He said: “President Bola Tinubu’s government has made unprecedented achievements under twenty-four months of administration despite all the distractions and the global economic situation.

“We have painstakingly taken detailed records of all major achievements of this administration and confirm that every well-meaning Nigerian and the international community alike should be proud of the Midas touch President Bola Tinubu has given to Nigeria’s leadership, which has culminated in a verifiable success story, he said.

“All the projects have been put together as a compendium and also a version put into a website that would be launched during the forthcoming event.

“We commend honourable ministers, Director Generals of agencies, heads of commissions and departments for their relentless efforts that have brought about the success this administration has recorded.”

Earlier, during the organising team’s meeting, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, UK Chapter, Tunde Doherty, maintained that the London conference would present the right narrative about governance in Nigeria to the international community and dispel opposition propaganda about President Tinubu’s administration.

He said the Tinubu administration has made significant achievements in infrastructure, economy, security, job availability, healthcare development, aviation, and digital economy.

Doherty said: “The singular fact that Nigerian and private refineries started production under this administration is an unforgettable achievement.

“The local government autonomy push by the President is another giant stride, and the Lagos-Calabar Coastal road, Sokoto-Badagry superhighway, IMF debt repayment, removal of subsidies that have doubled allocation to states, enforcement of the rule of law and security are giant strides the Tinubu administration will always be remembered for.”

Post Views: 17