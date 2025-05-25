2nd Anniversary: Governor begins commissioning of duplexes for monarchs

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State has kickstarted the official commissioning of some of the completed and furnished 64 duplex palaces built for monarchs in the state.

The commissioning was incorporated into the state project inspection tour in commemoration of the governor’s second anniversary in office.

It started on Saturday with that of the Chairman of the Ebonyi State Traditional Rulers Council and the king of Ezzama community in Ezza South Local Government Area, Eze Charles Mkpuma.

Also commissioned was the palace of Eze Emmanuel Nwojiji of Agbaja community in Izzi LGA.

Speaking at Eze Mkpuma’s palace, Governor Nwifuru described the palaces as both dreams coming true and promises fulfilled.

He extolled the contributions of the royal fathers in protecting democracy, promoting peace and development of the state, and described the chairman of the traditional rulers council as a transparent, noble, and unassuming personality.

Projects inspected by the governor and other political stakeholders in his entourage included the 140 duplex housing units for civil and public servants in the state, University of Aeronautics in Ezza South, and University of Information and Communication Technology, Oferekpe -Agbaja in Izzi LGA.

Others were the multiple carriage tunnel and flyover at the popular Vanco junction in the state capital, Abakaliki and the Science and Technology Laboratory complex in Agbaja Community Secondary school in Izzi LGA, the governor’s alma mater, which has reached 90 percent completion.

At the site of the housing units, the governor re-emphasised that the houses would be allocated as rewarding gifts to outstandingly dedicated public and civil servants, including teachers and headmasters from primary schools in the state.

Nwifuru regretted that the housing estate, which was initially planned for commissioning during the event, could not be completed due to some lapses by the contractors.

He urged the contractors, whom he said were mainly state indigenous youths, to show more sense of dedication to the job, adding that the estate would be fully completed by the last quarter of the year.

Governor Nwifuru further maintained that the projects were all fashioned to address the needs of the state as encapsulated in the People’s Charter of Needs agenda of his administration.

He stressed that the State government has spent over N1.5 billion in payment of compensation to property owners demolished for the tunnel at the Vanco junction, adding that every single property owner, including those without certificates of occupancy, have all been compensated by the government.

Meanwhile, the Governor, at CSS, Agbaja, named the laboratory complex after a science teacher during his time in the school.

He described the lady, then popularly known as Nkechi Mayor, as a dedicated, selfless teacher, who treasured her students more than her personal gains and comfort.

The inspection tour and commissioning exercise was massively attended by the Governor’s cabinet members and other political appointees, members of the State House of Assembly, some National Assembly members from the state, royal fathers, some heads of security agencies in the state as well as the media.

