2nd Anniversary: APC chieftain commends Tinubu, Interior Minister

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State, Darlington Nwauju, has commended President Bola Tinubu and the Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for the innovations introduced in the ministry.

The chieftain of the ruling party at the federal level made the position known to the News Agency of Nigeria NAN in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

Nwauju, who spoke on Wednesday, said his commendation was necessitated by the turnaround in the Ministry of Interior, which had become a testimony of how Nigerian youths can contribute to the nation’s development.

He said: “In less than two years, there is verifiable evidence of the impact of reforms he introduced to that Ministry, which many Nigerians can attest to.

“It is not possible that you walk into an ATM pay point, withdraw your own money, and start clapping for being paid.”

According to Nwauju, it is right to critically appraise a sector that was asphyxiated before today and confirm that it’s been oxygenated, now serving the public good, and justifying tax payers money put into that ministry.

He added: “Talking about taxpayers money, the Ministry of Interior has overshot the targets set for it in the last two budget cycles in terms of revenue generation.

“These are clear indicators that the weeks and months ahead may witness improved performances with the cooperation of the National Assembly committees with oversight powers on that ministry.

“There is no way the return on investment of taxpayers money into that ministry will not yield dividends given the management tact and leadership qualities of the Minister.

“On the balance of probabilities, public office holders can actually be reasonable, responsible, and responsive if we identify and protect them.

“This is to ensure they are not intimidated out of the public space by those who are used to poor service delivery.

“Youths in Nigeria make up over 60 percent of the voting demographics and we must not allow those who believe that we must stay perpetually at the backwaters of Nigerian politics, to continue to play on our intelligence.”

Nwauju said that Tunji-Ojo facilitated the release of over 4,000 inmates from different correctional facilities, where they were serving prison terms that were avoidable.

He said: “The inmates were released after the ministry mobilised corporate bodies to raise N585 million for the payment of their fines, as part of their Corporate Social Responsibilities (CSR).

“Over 100,000 personnel of the paramilitary services under the Interior Ministry have been promoted so far in two promotion exercises, and passport applications and collections are now easy.

“The Minister cleared over 200,000 passport backlog, established enhanced e-passport facilities in Europe, and inaugurated contactless biometric passports.

“He ensured command and control centre for the NIS, deployment of e-gates at our international airports, remodelled fire service academy and so on.”

