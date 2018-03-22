$2m spent on Jonathan’s campaign in six weeks to discredit Buhari – Report

Reports emerging has it that about $2 million was spent between six weeks and eights weeks to the 2015 presidential election by those favourably disposed to the ambition of former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, to discredit the then candidate of the All Progressives Congress and now President, Alhaji Muhammadu Buhari.

According to a report by The Guardian of UK, a close supporter of Jonathan, the then candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party hired SCL, the parent company of Cambridge Analytica, for the purpose.

The supporter, whose identity was not disclosed, but described as a billionaire, promised to provide the needed information for the project.

Here is the link to read the full report on the website of The Guardian: https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2018/mar/21/cambridge-analyticas-ruthless-bid-to-sway-the-vote-in-nigeria