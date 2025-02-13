2Face proposes to Edo lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru + Video

Nigeria’s popular musician, Innocent Idibia, professionally known as 2Face, has proposed to Edo State lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru.

In a video he shared on social media, the musician brought out the proposal ring in the living room of a well-furnished house.

With some men filming the moment, Idibia, who was dressed in a shirt and trouser with a cap, took Osawaru up after she took the ring.

The member of the Edo State House of Assembly then went into a long warm embrace with the musician, who had earlier said his love for Osawaru was not the cause of his move to divorce his wife, Annie Idibia.

In an earlier post on his Instagram page, Idibia wrote: “Hon. Natasha has been dragged and called all sorts of names.

“She is a young, brilliant, amazing woman and had nothing to do with what happened between me and Annie.

“Yes, I love her, and I want to marry her.”

