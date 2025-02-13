Nigeria’s popular musician, Innocent Idibia, professionally known as 2Face, has proposed to Edo State lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru.
In a video he shared on social media, the musician brought out the proposal ring in the living room of a well-furnished house.
With some men filming the moment, Idibia, who was dressed in a shirt and trouser with a cap, took Osawaru up after she took the ring.
The member of the Edo State House of Assembly then went into a long warm embrace with the musician, who had earlier said his love for Osawaru was not the cause of his move to divorce his wife, Annie Idibia.
- South-West governors storm Lagos for zonal meeting
- 2Face proposes to Edo lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru + Video
- Why first-class graduates must be recruited into DSS – DG Ajayi
- Housewife drags hubby to court seeking confirmation of her position in marriage
- Court orders 15 strokes for driver who assaulted police officer in Kaduna
In an earlier post on his Instagram page, Idibia wrote: “Hon. Natasha has been dragged and called all sorts of names.
“She is a young, brilliant, amazing woman and had nothing to do with what happened between me and Annie.
“Yes, I love her, and I want to marry her.”