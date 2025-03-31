A member of the Edo State House of Assembly, Natasha Osawaru, has updated her bio on Instagram to reflect the surname of her fiancé and singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Face.
In her new status on Instagram, the daughter of Edo State billionaire, Desmond Osawaru, now has displayed: “Honourable Natasha IDIBIA.”
Also Read
- 2Face: Natasha Osawaru adds ‘Idibia’ to name on Instagram
- Trump: I’m ‘not joking’ about possible third term as US president
- Lassa fever kills 118 in Quarter 1 of 2025 — NCDC
- Uromi killings: Kano Government deploys delegation to Edo
- NDIC to Nigerians: All banks are safe and sound
2Baba had in February 2025 proposed to Osawaru amid the growing speculation then of a divorce from his wife, Annie.