2Face: Natasha Osawaru adds ‘Idibia’ to name on Instagram

A member of the Edo State House of Assembly, Natasha Osawaru, has updated her bio on Instagram to reflect the surname of her fiancé and singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Face.

In her new status on Instagram, the daughter of Edo State billionaire, Desmond Osawaru, now has displayed: “Honourable Natasha IDIBIA.”

2Baba had in February 2025 proposed to Osawaru amid the growing speculation then of a divorce from his wife, Annie.

