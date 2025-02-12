2Face confirms dating speculations with Edo lawmaker, says ‘She had nothing to do with my marriage’  

Nigerian Legendary singer, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2Face or 2Baba, has addressed the rumours surrounding his relationship with Natasha Osawaru, the deputy majority leader of Edo state house of assembly, stating his desire to marry her.

The singer gave the reaction in a video shared on his Instagram handle on Wednesday morning, amid his ongoing divorce from his wife, Annie Idibia.

On Monday, the ‘African Queen’ hitmaker made a surprise appearance at the state house of assembly during a plenary session, sparking rumours about his relationship with Natasha.

The rumours suggested that Natasha might have contributed to his separation from his wife, Annie Idibia.

However, in the video shared on Instagram, 2Baba clarified his relationship with Natasha, emphasising that she has nothing to do with his current situation with Annie.

He said in the video, “So, allegedly, I’ve been seeing so many things, so many people coming up with their own false narratives, false talk, and malicious nonsense after I posted that stuff.

“And I posted it, yes—any person wey get brain go understand. But for all the people who have been saying different stuff that don’t have an absolute clue about what’s going on, I hail you people. Your life is perfect, very right.”

He also defended Osawaru, emphasizing that she had no involvement in his marital issues despite being dragged into the controversy.

“Hon. Natasha has been dragged, she has been called all sorts of names, she has been labelled as a home breaker,” 2Face said.

“She is a young brilliant amazing woman and she had nothing to do with what is happening between me and Annie in our marriage.

Expressing his affection for the lawmaker, he stated: “Yes I love her, she is amazing, she is cool, I want to marry her.”

He concluded by jokingly suggesting that authorities should step in to address how people recklessly spread baseless allegations online.

