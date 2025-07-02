2Face apologises to fans, family for saying men can’t be monogamous

Nigerian music legend, Innocent Idibia (a.k.a 2Baba), has publicly apologised to fans and family members following backlash from his recent statement that men are not naturally wired to be monogamous.

The African Queen crooner made the apology in a viral video posted on Instagram on Wednesday, in Abuja.

He acknowledged the embarrassment his remark might have caused them.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that 2Baba had earlier in a podcast claimed that men are not naturally wired to be monogamous, and therefore should be allowed to have multiple partners.

“A man is not built sexually to be with one woman.

“A man can love one woman, give her his heart but it’s impossible for a man to sexually be with one woman only. It’s the nature of a man,” he said.

The statement, however, triggered a buzz on social media with widespread criticism from fans.

While some defended his honesty, others condemned the remark as a harmful generalisation.

The singer’s apology video emerged after the controversial statement dominated social media discussions.

Idibia admitted the seriousness of his remarks and expressed deep regret for hurting those who looked up to him, including his wife and children.

“Yo man, I know I f**ked up with what I said. I really, really f**ked up more than I said, I know I’m going to get cancelled for this. I know I’m going to pay the price, a heavy price.

“I’m going to face the consequences. You know, I said what I said. And I want people to understand my stance. But there’s no excuse for that, you know. I own up to that.

“I own up to the fact that I f**ked up, what I said hurt so many people; my fans, parents, and millions of people that look up to me.

“You know, like friends and people that know me, they know that this is not me. You know, this is not me. I’m terribly sorry for allowing myself.

“I’m sorry to my wife, the love of my life, Natasha; you know, she’s amazing; she’s amazing, she’s wonderful. She’s smart.

“You know, I’m so sorry, also to my kids, man; you know the young people, they don’t deserve this kind of thing that I put them into,” Idibia said.

