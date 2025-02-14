2Baba’s mother to Igbinedion’s grand-daughter: Free my son + Video

Rose Idibia, mother of music legend, Innocent Idibia, professionally known as 2Baba, has cried out to Nigerians to help her appeal to Edo State lawmaker, Natasha Osawaru, who is the granddaughter of Chief Gabriel Igbinedion, to leave her son alone.

The mother of the musician made the appeal to the Edo State House of Assembly member in a viral video on Thursday night.

2Baba’s mother claimed that her son was not in a right state of mind due to his ongoing divorce battle with his estranged wife, Annie Idibia.

In the footage, Idibia made a direct appeal to Osawuru, the representative of Egor Constituency in the Edo State House of Assembly, to release her son from her spell.

She said: “Good evening, Nigerians.

“My name is Mrs. Rose Idibia, the mother of 2face.

“This message is for Miss Natasha Osawaru of Edo State.

“I’m calling on all mothers in Nigeria to help me beg her to free my son.

“My son is going through a divorce process, and he is clearly not in his right senses now.

“I know my son well.

“That is not him.

“Please Natasha, the beads you put on his hand and on his neck, remove them and free him.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that just hours before the video emerged, a clip had gone viral online capturing the moment 2Baba proposed to Osawuru.

In the footage, the singer and the politician were seen dancing in a house, surrounded by friends who cheered them on.

2Baba thereafter presented a ring to Osawuru, followed by a warm embrace between the two, fueling speculations that the relationship was a serious one.

The proposal came just a day after the “African Queen” crooner and father of seven openly declared his love for Osawuru on social media, officially confirming their romantic involvement.

Their romance has been the subject of growing speculation in recent times after the singer was reportedly seen visiting the Edo State House of Assembly complex in Benin and later spotted at a Lagos club with Osawaru.

'Release my son' Tuface's mum, Mrs Rose Idibia tells Natasha pic.twitter.com/83iFxasGMH — The Eagle Online (@DEagleOnline) February 14, 2025

