2baba, others for AFRIMA 2025 calendar, host city unveiling

Celebrated African music icon 2baba Idibia will headline a dynamic lineup of artists and global music industry leaders as panelists at the upcoming AFRIMA 2025 Music Conference, which forms part of a two-day event organised by the African Union Commission and International Committee of the All-Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) to unveil the AFRIMA 2025 Calendar and Host City.

The event, scheduled to be held at the AU Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on May 13 and 14, 2025, was announced in a statement to newsmen on Sunday.

Joining 2baba on the panels are top names such as South African superstar, Makhadzi; the vibrant Kenya music sensation, Nikita Kering; Ugandan multiple-award winner and music executive, Eddy Kenzo; and international pop star and ARIMA 2018 best artist in Raggae/Ragga from Ghana, Stonebwoy.

Founder and CEO of Bana Records, Ethiopia, Bien Mekonnen; AFRIMA’s Regional Director and CEO of Yekwatu, Mike Strano; and Leo Fakhrul the Founder and Managing Director, Mamba Sounds, Edinburgh, UK, will also be among the panelists.

Together, they will engage in forward-thinking conversations around the future of African music and the continent’s evolving creative economy.

According to Eyob Alemayehu, AFRIMA’s Country Director in Ethiopia, the excitement surrounding the hosting rights bid will hit its peak when the winning city is officially announced and awarded a certificate during the event.

Alemayehu also mentioned that the official theme for this year’s Africa’s global Music award and biggest music event in Africa, AFRIMA 2025, will be revealed during the two-day event, which will feature other exciting activities and programmes that speaks to the seven pillars of AFRIMA: Music Awards, Music Festival, AFRIMA Kreative Academy, Talent Discovery and Promotion, Africa Music Business Hub, Policy Debate and Advisory, and Advocacy.

The first day will begin with an intellectually engaging music conference with the theme: “Music Beyond Borders,” followed by a host city announcement and calendar unveiling.

Experts will dive into important topics like music industry policies, international collaborations, and strategies to boost Africa’s creative sector from developmental and economic growth prism.

The calendar unveiling will provide information on the various programmes, build-up activations, and dates for main ceremonies of AFRIMA 2025.

“It’s a fully loaded first day,” said Alemayehu, adding: “The Music Conference will kick off with the first panel session: ‘Borderless Beats: The Future of African Music in a Globalized World,’ exploring how African sounds are resonating with global audiences.

“This will be followed by Panel Session 2: ‘Unlocking and Monetizing Africa’s Music Economy,’ where top industry experts will discuss strategies to grow and sustain the continent’s creative sector.

“We are bringing some of Africa’s most respected voices in music, and key industry leaders to Ethiopia because this is a crucial moment for the continent’s creative industry.

“Their insights and experiences are vital as we discuss and dissect the future of African music and explore strategies to grow a sustainable creative economy that speaks to both our heritage and our global aspirations.”

The day will wrap up with the AFRIMA Dinner and Social Networking Event, an exclusive gathering featuring AFRIMA and AU officials, renowned artists, and special industry stakeholders.

Also Read

This is a fantastic chance for everyone in the African music scene to connect and explore potential collaborations, Alemayehu said.

He added that on the second day, delegates will have a fantastic opportunity to explore the country’s rich cultural heritage.

The City Tour will take participants to intriguing historical landmarks, heritage sites, museums, and artistic hubs, allowing for an immersive experience of Ethiopia’s vibrant culture.

Alemayehu added: “The unveiling of the AFRIMA 2025 Calendar and Host City is not just the beginning of another award season, it is a strong statement that Africa’s creative industry is moving forward.

“This moment starts the journey to another exciting edition in 2025, where the continent and the diaspora will come together to celebrate our music and culture.”

Post Views: 2