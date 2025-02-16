2Baba, new found love spotted at hair store + Video

On the day he was declared missing by his family and a report lodged with the Department of State Services, Nigerian musician, Innocent Idibia, with 2Baba as stage name, has been spotted with his new found love, Natasha Osawaru, at a hair store suspected to be located in Benin, the Edo State capital.

The video of 2Baba and the member of the Edo State House of Assembly went viral on Friday as his mum, Rose, cried out for help.

Rose Idibia said her son had been put under a spell by Osarawu, who is the Deputy Minority Leader of the Edo State House of Assembly, having been elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party in a house with the All Progressives Congress in the majority.

In a letter to the DSS, the family, through its lawyer, asked for assistance in locating 2Baba.

It would be recalled that 2Baba was last seen in the public glare on the day he proposed to Osawaru.

However, in the video on Friday, they were seen at the hair store looking at different products.

Both of them were loving on themselves both inside and outside of the boutique after they stepped out.

A report said they were accompanied by Destiny Eghagha.

