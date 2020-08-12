A total of 2,933 Nigerians evacuees have returned from the United Arab Emirates as at Wednesday, with 292 of them arriving same day.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Twitter handle of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission reported that the evacuees returned to Nigeria via an Emirate flight.

NiDCOM tweeted: “@emirates flight with 292 Evacuees arrived Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at about 1430HRS from the United Arab Emirates today, Wednesday, August 12, bringing the total number of evacuees from the UAE to 2,933.

“All evacuees tested Negative to #COVID-19 and will now proceed on a 14-day SELF-ISOLATION as mandated by Nigeria Center for Diease Control (@NCDCgov).”