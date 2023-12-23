29-year-old who killed girlfriend inside hotel, 59 others nabbed

The Abia State Police Command says it arrested at least 60 persons for alleged crimes ranging from murder to armed robbery, kidnapping and vandalism of government property.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Kenechukukwu Onwuemelie, disclosed this on Friday to newsmen in his office.

Onwuemelie spoke through the command’s Public Relations Officer, Maureen Chinaka, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, at the command’s headquarters in Umuahia, the Abia State capital, on Friday.

He said that the command had achieved a significant milestone in curtailing the aforementioned crimes from October to date.

Giving a breakdown of the suspects, the police chief said that the list included 58 males and two females.

According to him, the command also rescued an abducted child.

He said that it also recovered six locally-made single barrel shotguns, nine locally-made double-barrel shotguns, nine live cartridges and one pump-action gun.

Onwuemelie further said that 10 vehicles, eight tricycles and one bag of substances suspected to be illicit hard drugs, were part of the items recovered from the suspects.

Other items were 12 allegedly stolen MTN batteries and seven Airtel backup batteries, five railway sleepers and vandalised aluminium panels.

The rest included armoured cable, one dry cell motor battery, one motor jack, iron cutter and other assorted tools.

Onwuemelie said that the command remained committed to ensuring the safety and security of law-abiding residents of the state and would continue to work tirelessly to achieve the goal.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that among the suspects was 29-year-old Timothy Ocheche, who allegedly killed his female friend he lodged with at Chrismary Hotel, Aba on October 4, 2023.