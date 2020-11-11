A 29-year-old teacher, Odugbesan Ayodele Samson, has been arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command for kidnapping his eight-year-old former pupil, Rasaq Akeeb, on November 4, 2020.

This was disclosed by the spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, on Wednesday.

According to Oyeyemi, the suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged at Ajuwon Divisional Police Headquarters by the mother of the victim, Fatimat Akeeb, who reported that her son went to school at Arifanla area of Akute, but was yet to return at about 6pm only for her to receive a phone call from an unknown person who asked her to be ready to pay the sum of N200,000 if she wishes to see her son alive.

She stated further that the caller told her that the boy was brought to him by somebody and he will not release him until the said amount is paid.

Upon the report, the DPO of Ajuwon Division, SP Andrew Akinseye, directed his detectives to embark on technical and intelligence-based investigation, which led to the discovery of the suspect’s hideout.

In order not to harm the victim, Samson was lured out with part payment of his demanded ransom.

He was subsequently apprehended and he took the police detectives to where he kept the victim and the victim was rescued unhurt.

On interrogation, he confessed committing the crime, but blamed it on the devil.

The Command’s Commissioner, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department for further investigation and prosecution.

Ajogun also appealed to parents to always be mindful of their children’s movement to and fro school so as not to make them an easy prey to those wolf in sheep’s clothing.