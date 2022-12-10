Crime

29-year-old man arrested for raping lady with Down Syndrome

By No Comments2 Mins Read

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 29-year-old man, Kunle Abati, for allegedly forcefully having carnal knowledge of a 27-year-old lady with Down Syndrome.

The Command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known in a statement issued on Saturday on the incident.

Oyeymi said Abati was arrested on December 7, 2022 following a report lodged at Ilese Ijebu Divisional Police Headquarters by the mother of the victim, that she sent her daughter on errand at about 7:30am, but when she returned, she discovered blood stain on her cloth.

She stated further that when she asked her daughter about the blood on her cloth, she took her to the house of the suspect and explained that Abati had carnal knowledge of her.
Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Ilese Ijebu, CSP Paul Omiwole, detailed his detectives to go after the suspect and he was subsequently arrested.

On interrogation, Abati confessed to committing the crime, adding that he equally  capitalised on the health challenge of the lady to do what he did, only for him to discover that she was a virgin.

The victim, who was bleeding profusely, was quickly taken to General Hospital, Ijebu-Ode for medical attention.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.



Share.

Related Posts

About Us

The Eagle Online is a daily online newspaper published by Premium Eagle Media Limited in Nigeria. The Eagle Online was established in 2011 by experienced journalist, Dotun Oladipo.
The Eagle Online features news from trending Breaking News to Politics, Business and Economy, Sports, Entertainment, Lifestyle and more.

News
Updates
© 2022 The Eagle Online. All Rights Reserved.