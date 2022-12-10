29-year-old man arrested for raping lady with Down Syndrome

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested a 29-year-old man, Kunle Abati, for allegedly forcefully having carnal knowledge of a 27-year-old lady with Down Syndrome.

The Command’s spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known in a statement issued on Saturday on the incident.

Oyeymi said Abati was arrested on December 7, 2022 following a report lodged at Ilese Ijebu Divisional Police Headquarters by the mother of the victim, that she sent her daughter on errand at about 7:30am, but when she returned, she discovered blood stain on her cloth.

She stated further that when she asked her daughter about the blood on her cloth, she took her to the house of the suspect and explained that Abati had carnal knowledge of her.

Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Ilese Ijebu, CSP Paul Omiwole, detailed his detectives to go after the suspect and he was subsequently arrested.

On interrogation, Abati confessed to committing the crime, adding that he equally capitalised on the health challenge of the lady to do what he did, only for him to discover that she was a virgin.

The victim, who was bleeding profusely, was quickly taken to General Hospital, Ijebu-Ode for medical attention.

The Command’s Commissioner, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered the immediate transfer of the suspect to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Child Labour Unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation and diligent prosecution.





