An Ikeja, Lagos State Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered that a 29-year-old man, Razak Akinyemi, who was accused of defiling a 13-year-old girl, be remanded in a correctional centre.

Akinyemi, who resides at 13, Monsan Lane, Moshalashi Alhaja, Agege, Lagos State, was charged for rape.

The Prosecutor, Inspector Christopher John, told the court that Akinyemi committed the offence on June 25 at his residence.

John said the defendant lured the girl to his house and raped her.

“The girl told her mother what Akinyemi had done to her and the woman reported the case at the Police station and he was arrested,” John said.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 260 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Chief Magistrate P. E. Nwaka, who did not take the plea of Akinyemi, ordered that he should be remanded in the Nigerian Correctional Service in Kirikiri pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Nwaka ordered the Police to return the case file to the DPP.

He adjourned the case until September 2 for mention.