Osun State command of the Federal Road Safety Corps on Saturday disclosed that a total of 29 people were killed in road accidents in the state between January and February.

The Sector Commander, Kudirat Ibrahim, made the disclosure in a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, Agnes Ogunbemi, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria in Osogbo.

According to the statement, 460 people were involved in the accidents which involved 29 fatalities, while 188 others sustained different degrees of injuries.

She said: “The command within the past two months recorded about 68 road traffic accidents which involved 105 vehicles.

“We were able to rescue 243 people from the accident scenes while 29 persons lost their lives.”

Ibrahim said the command featured in 23 television and 91 radio programmes within the two months to sensitise people to the necessity of safe driving.

“We also held two stakeholder meetings, had 11 publications in the dailies and staged 102 rallies in the motor parks.

“There were also about eight advocacy visits to churches and mosques in the state to sensitise road users on the dangers of disobeying road traffic regulations,” she said.

She said the command had also been able to implement structural upgrade with the available resources within its reach to fulfill the core mandate of the commission.

She called on road users to be safety-conscious always and to obey traffic regulations to avoid being caught in accidents that could lead to loss of lives and property.