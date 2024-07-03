28-year-old son hacks father, Anglican Reverend to death in Delta

In a tragic incident, the peaceful Okpare Olomu Community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State was thrown into mourning on Wednesday following the gruesome murder of Rev. Isaac Umurie, an Anglican Reverend by his son, Ufuoma Umurie.

Vanguard reported that the priest was murdered in his sleep having been dealt deadly matchet blows to his head.

Late Umurie was one of the reverends attached to St. John’s Anglican Church, Okpare-Olomu.

According to a Vigilante member the incident occurred around 2 a.m. as the mother escaped narrowly.

Sources claimed it was the second time that the suspect would be attacking his late father.

Multiple sources in the community alleged that Ufuoma is suspected to be mentally unstable.

The suspect was alleged to have chased his mother while she was attempting to save the life of her husband, but narrowly escaped unhurt.

“This is the second time Ufuoma is attacking his father. The other time, he beat him, and the Okpare-Olomu vigilante held him, but the father pleaded that he should not be taken to the police station. We heard that he is not mentally stable.

“In today’s incident, he hacked the father with a cutlass, burst his skull, and mutilated other parts of his body.

“The priest has a few years to retire. He was brought closer home because of his retirement before this unfortunate incident,” our source narrated.

It was gathered that the suspect has been apprehended and handed over to the police at the Otu-Jeremi Divisional Headquarters for prosecution.

The spokesman for Delta State Police Command, SP Bright Edafe, confirmed the incident when contacted on Wednesday in a terse text message.