A 28-year old motorcyclist, Terver Awuha, on Wednesday appeared before a Makurdi Chief Magistrates’ Court in Benue State for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl.

Awuha, who resides opposite ‘B’ Division Police Station, Idye Village, Makurdi, is facing a charge of rape.

The Prosecutor, Sergeant Friday Kanshio, told the court that the case was reported at the ‘B’ Division, Makurdi on June 5, 2020 by Deborah Omachi of Idye Village, Makurdi.

Kanshio said the complainant sent her daughter to buy noodles and on her way the defendant dragged her into his room and forcefully had sexual intercourse with her.

The prosecutor said Awuha was arrested after police investigation.

He said the offence contravened Section 284 of the Penal Code of Benue, 2004.

Kanshio urged the court to adjourn the case to enable him conclude the investigation and assemble his witnesses.

The court did not take the plea of the defendant for lack of jurisdiction.

The Magistrate, Isaac Ajim, however, ordered that the defendant should be remanded at a Correctional Centre.

Ajim adjourned the case to August 28 for mention.