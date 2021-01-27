The Anambra State Police Command has arrested one Chukwuemeka Obijofa, 28, for allegedly killing his wife, Chisom Chukwuemeka, 26, and his four-year-old male child with a shovel.

CSP Haruna Mohammed, the command’s Public Relations Officer, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Awka.

Mohammed said the suspect allegedly ran amok in circumstances yet to be ascertained before attacking his wife and child.

He said: “On January 26, at about 7:45pm, Police operatives attached to Ozubulu Police Station arrested one Chukwuemeka Obijofa, 28, of Ofufe Nza village in Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State.

“Suspect allegedly ran amok in circumstances yet to be ascertained and attacked his wife, one Chisom Chukwuemeka, 26, and own child, Amanda Chukwuemeka, 4, with a shovel on their heads.”

The spokesman said the suspect equally attacked a member of the community’s vigilance group, who tried to rescue the victims with the same shovel and left him with wounds.

Mohammed added: “Meanwhile, police detectives visited the scene and rushed the victims to the Joint Hospital, Ozubulu, for medical attention where the woman and child were certified dead by a medical doctor on arrival.

“The wounded vigilance member is responding to treatment, while the corpses of the victims have been deposited at the hospital’s morgue for autopsy.”

Mohammed said the state Commissioner of Police, John Abang, had directed that the matter be transferred to the state CID, Awka for discreet investigation to unravel the actual cause of the incident.