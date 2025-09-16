28-year-old man arrested for defiling minor in Adamawa

Operatives of the Adamawa State Police Command have arrested a 28-year-old man, Aliyu Musa, for raping a 14-year-old girl in Mubi local government area of the state.

The command’s spokesman, SP Suleiman Nguroje confirmed the arrest in a statement on Tuesday.

Nguroje stated that the arrest was part of the command’s continuous efforts to protect women and children from sexual violence in the state.

He disclosed, “The arrest followed by a Complaint made on 12th September, 2025, at Mubi South Divisional police headquarters, that on the 11th September, 2025, a young sales girl aged 14 years sought shelter in the suspect’s shop when it was raining.

“The suspect took advantage of that and allegedly lured her into the inner part of the shop, where he forcefully had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

Also Read

“He further attempted to induce her with money and a promise to buy her a mobile phone in order to conceal the unlawful act.”

He disclosed further that the Commissioner of Police, Dankombo Morris, has ordered a discreet investigation and assured that the case will be diligently prosecuted to ensure justice is served.

He added, “The CP strongly condemns any form of sexual abuse against children and calls on parents, guardians, and members of the public to always educate their children about personal safety, while also encouraging them to report any suspicious or criminal act without fear.”

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']