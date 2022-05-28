28-year-old cow dealer allegedly defrauds Professor of N9 million

A 28-year-old cow dealer, Mubarak Yakubu, was on Friday docked before an Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State for allegedly defrauding a businessman of N9 million.

The police charged the young cow dealer with two counts of obtaining money under false pretence and theft.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Ade Adebusuyi, told the court that Mubarak between May 2020 and May 2022 in Oyo Town fraudulently obtained N9 million from Prof. Jacob Olaniyi with a promise to supply cows to him and never did so.

Adebusuyi said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 390 (9) and 419 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

The Defence Counsel, A. A. Afolayan, asked court to admit defendant to bail in the liberal terms.

Chief Magistrate S. H. Adebisi granted the defendant bail in the sum of N5 million, with two sureties in like sum.

Adebisi said one of the sureties must be a property owner, while the second surety must be a Civil Servant on GL10 who must produce a three-year tax clearance receipt.

He adjourned the matter until July 28, 2022 for hearing.