Operatives of the Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission have arrested 28 internet fraud suspects at different locations in Abule Egba area of Lagos State.

The suspects included Emanuel Duke, Fortune Stephen, Okpesa Kenneth, James Taiwo, Lamina Toyeeb, Amusa Ahmed, Lezor Ture Bright, Kehinde Adeleye, Godwin Obayuwana, Ajao Sodiq, Adebimpe Ayo, Iwuala Jesse, Joseph Duke Otega, Amusa Ridwan, Ememerurie Daniel and Gift Ogbaro.

Others are: Ayokunmi Adeyinka, Michael Stephen, Lateef Olatayo, Sunday Richard,Kazeem Jubril Alade, Muhammed Abubakar, David Stephen Jonah, Usman Olatunbosun Ituah Eghoboi, Tayo Joshua, Osume Collins and Musa Husseini.

They allegedly used different pseudo names to defraud unsuspecting victims.

Luxury cars, sophisticated phones and laptops were recovered from them during the arrest.

They will charged to court upon conclusion of investigations.