28 burnt to death in Ondo auto crash, FRSC speaks

The Federal Road Safety Corps has warned motorists against speeding and traffic violations in order to reduce road crashes, loss of lives and property.

Dr Samuel Ibitoye, Sector Commander, FRSC, Ondo State Command, gave the advice on Sunday in Ore while confirming a fatal accident which occurred in Ore in Odigbo Local Government area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that no fewer than 28 people burnt to death on Saturday evening in a fatal accident involving two vehicles at Mile 49 on the Ore-Lagos Expressway.

Ibitoye told NAN that the accident was caused by speeding and traffic violation leading to a head-on collision by the two vehicles while 28 persons out of 30 passengers lost their lives tragically.

He advised drivers to always exercise patience on the highway, saying that the contract between the drivers and passengers was to deliver them to their destinations safely.

Ibitoye urged passengers to partake in road safety by cautioning drivers who always speed and disobey traffic rules.

The sector commander advised passengers to report “reckless and stubborn” drivers to FRSC personnel on the highway.

“It is unfortunate that 28 passengers were burnt beyond recognition in the fatal accident caused by speeding and traffic violations.

“The contract between the driver and passengers is to take them safely to their destinations, not to drive them to their graves.

“We appeal to our drivers to always exercise patience on the highway in order to reduce crashes to save lives and property,” Ibitoye said.

NAN reports that the deceased had been deposited at the General Hospital, Ore, while the two survivors who sustained high degree of injuries were at the same hospital for treatment.

