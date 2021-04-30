No fewer than 28 candidates from various tertiary institutions in Kwara State and beyond have applied for the posts of Registrar, Bursar and Director of Works at the Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin.

The Provost, Prof. AbdulRaheem Yusuf, confirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Friday in Ilorin.

Yusuf noted that in spite of the fact that the three vacant positions were non-academic, those to be appointed among the 21 applicants would be in conformity with the state government’s policy on education.

According to the provost, the college policy will also be considered in the appointment of people into these vacant positions.

“The college will abide by the Kwara Government Conditions of Service and the age limit for the non-academic staff before the three candidates for the positions will emerge,” Yusuf said.

He stated that only seven candidates were qualified out of the 12 who applied for the position of Registrar of the College.

The professor said, however, that none of the eight candidates who applied for the position of the College Bursar was qualified for the job.

He noted that only one candidate from the eight who applied the position of the institution’s Director of Works was shortlisted.

According to the provost, the positions of the Bursar and the Director of Works will be re-advertised in conformity with due process and transparency

NAN.