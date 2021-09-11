27-year-old pregnant lady found dead inside traditional chief’s car + Photo

A 27-year-old pregnant lady, Faith Aigbe, has been found dead in the car of a traditional chief in Benin, Edo State and Enogie of Uroho, Iguodala Ogieriakhi.

The State Police Command, through its Public Relations Officer, Bello Kantongs, has confirmed the development.

The body of Aigbe was said to have been discovered in the vehicle on Thursday evening at the premises of the Edo State Specialist Hospital, Benin.

Her remains were found locked up in the Toyota Lexus SUV after Engine Ogieriakhi fled the scene after discovering she had died.

A side glass of the SUV had to be broken for the corpse to be retrieved.

Ogieriakhi has since reported himself to the police.

He said Aigbe died while trying to procure abortion for an eight-month pregnancy on the instructions of her relations, who were opposed to the relationship between him and the deceased.

He said: “Faith was a woman l proposed to marry.

“She lived with me in my palace.

“But I have been having issues with some of her family members who do not want me to marry her.

“Faith was eight months pregnant for me, but some of her family members who do not want me to marry her encouraged her to commit abortion.”

Confirming the incident, Kantongs said the traditional chief had since been detained.

He said the case has been transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation Department.

He said: “It is true, the lady’s corpse was found in the Enogie’s car, but he has been arrested today and transferred to the Homicide Section of the CID for investigations.”