27-year-old man remanded for allegedly robbing, killing 83-year-old woman

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court Ibadan, Oyo State on Wednesday ordered the remand in custody of correctional service a 27-year-old man, Michael Samuel, for allegedly robbing and killing an 83-year-old woman.

The accused, whose address was not provided, was charged before the Magistrates Court by the police for murder and armed robbery.

The Magistrate, Kausarat Ayofe, did not take the plea of the defendant for lack of jurisdiction.

She ordered the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Ayofe, thereafter, adjourned the case until September 23, 2025 for mention.

The Prosecutor, Corporal David Adepoju, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on May 15, 2025 at about 5:30pm at Ilutuntun/Ojoekun Road, Ibadan.

He alleged that the defendant, while armed with knives, robbed one 83-year-old woman, Margret Adewunmi, of her phones.

Adepoju said that Samuel also used a gas cylinder on the 83-year-old woman’s forehead, which led to her death.

He said that the offences contravened Section 319 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State and 1(2) of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, 2004.

