Man kills undergraduate girlfriend, dumps body in uncompleted building

A final year student of the Institute of Health Technology, University of Benin Teaching Hospital, Benin City, Edo State, Precious Ikpikhumu, has been allegedly murdered by her lover, John Aipoh.

The 24-year-old was declared missing by her family after ending a four years relationship with her 27-year-old lover.

According to report, the suspect, who had threatened the victim, allegedly kidnapped her on May 1, 2022 while she was on her way to church in the morning.

After thorough investigation, Aipoh was apprehended.

He has confessed to killing Ikpikhumu after she ended their four-year relationship.

During his interrogation by operatives of the Edo State Police Command, he confessed to kidnapping her and took her to an uncompleted building, where he strangled her with her scarf.

The deceased, who left a voice note for her best friend, sounded worried, complaining about what her ex-lover might do to her after the “rough” break up.

According to the voice note, she said even if Aipoh forces her to continue with the relationship, it would definitely not lead to marriage.

According to her: “It is better to have a broken relationship than a broken marriage.”

According to the voice note, Ikpikhumu said: “I’m afraid I cannot.

“I’m not going to die.

“If he actually harms or kills me as a result of my refusal to proceed with the relationship with him, my blood will at all times cry on him.”

After his arrest, Aipoh led the Police to the crime scene, where he had left her corpse to rot.