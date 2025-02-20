27-year-old kidnapper bags 60 years imprisonment

A Federal High Court in Ibadan, on Thursday, sentenced a 27-year-old kidnapper, Umar Babangida, to 60 years imprisonment.

The convict, found guilty of three charges bordering on kidnapping and cybercrime (ransom demand), each with a 20-year jail term, will, however, run the sentence concurrently.

Justice N. E. Maha said Babangida was convicted and sentenced based on the evidence tendered against him by the Department of State Services.

She said DSS was able to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the convict was a kidnapper through his confession in the video clip and other pieces of evidence against him.

She, however, discharged Babangida of the charges of unlawful possession of firearms and conspiracy for want of evidence.

“Therefore, Babangida is sentenced to 20 years imprisonment in Agodi for each of counts one, three and five, respectively.

“Sentencing shall, however, run concurrently,” Maha held.

The prosecution counsel, T. A. Nurudeen, had earlier told the court that the convict committed the crime on June 14, 15 and 16, 2024, in the Akinyele area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

Nurudeen said Babangida, a resident of Sabongida area of Jeba, Kwara, along with others, kidnapped two people and immediately initiated ransom negotiations with the victims’ relatives using the victims’ phone numbers.

The prosecutor said the convict was apprehended after due intelligence report on the kidnapping.

