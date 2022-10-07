27 workers shot, properties destroyed by vigilantes on Kogi State order — Dangote

The Management of Dangote Cement PLC has given details of what transpired when its Obajana factory in Kogi State was invaded in the bid to shut it down.

The company made its position known in a statement endorsed by the Group Managing Director, Michel Puchercos, on Friday.

According to Puchercos, the shutting down of the company by the Kogi State Government was “illegal”.

He said in the statement: “The Management of Dangote Cement Plc wishes to inform members of the public, especially its customers and other stakeholders of the recent invasion of its Obajana Cement Plant, Kogi State by armed vigilantes on the orders of the state government.

“The vigilantes, led by some officials of the State government were apparently acting on a resolution of the Kogi state House of Assembly on controversial tax claims; claims that the state governor had also contradicted when he said the shutdown was due to an alleged invalid acquisition of the company by Dangote Industries Limited.

“In the process of forcefully evicting the workers to enforce the shutdown, the vigilantes shots at 27 of our workers and also destroyed some of the company’s property at the plant.

“We have taken steps to get the hoodlums apprehended by the law enforcement agencies, and we will ensure that full legal action is taken against them.

“We therefore appeal to all our staff and our esteemed customers to remain calm while we explore all possible legal steps to address the situation. The welfare of our staff remains our key focus as we work hard to minimize further impact on our people and operations.

“While we reiterate that Obajana Cement plant is 100% owned by Dangote Cement PLC, we remain resolute in transforming Africa, while creating sustainable value for our people, communities, investors and customers.”