Nine COVID-19 patients have been discharged from the isolation centre in Oyo State after receiving their second negative test results.

Governor Seyi Makinde announced this on his Twitter handle on Saturday night.

Makinde said the development had brought the number of discharged cases in the state to 58.

The state, however, recorded 34 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the total number in the state to 233.

According to the latest figures released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control on Saturday night, the 34 cases in Oyo were among the new 265 recorded in 13 states.

Makinde had clarified that 27 out of the new confirmed cases were from iSON Xperiences, a company located in Dugbe area of Ibadan.

The governor urged residents with any symptom of COVID-19 such as cough, fever, tiredness, body ache and shortness of breath to call the Emergency Operations Centre numbers.

The EOC numbers are 08095394000, 08095863000, 08078288999 and 08078288800.