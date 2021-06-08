The Benue State Police Command on Monday confirmed the attack on Odugbeho community in Agatu Local Government Area of the state.

Though the Command did not give a casualty figure, no less than 27 persons were reportedly killed in the attack.

The Benue State Police Command spoke in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, DSP Sewuese Anene, in Makurdi.

Anene said: “Agatu attack is confirmed and the commissioner of police has deployed more police officers to manage the incident and forestall further breakdown of law and order.

“The number of the victims has yet to be ascertained as officers are still engaged in stabilizing the area.”