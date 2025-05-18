27 die in Kwara boat accident

No fewer than 27 persons are reported to have died in a boat mishap in Gbajibo community, Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State.

According to available information as at press time, the boat was carrying passengers returning from a market in Niger State when it capsized.

The Chairman of Kaiama Local Government Area, Abdullah Danladi, has led a government delegation to commiserate with the families of the victims.

Danladi said the government would no longer tolerate the almost yearly recurrence of such tragedies.

He also announced plans to set up a committee to enforce the use of life jackets, prohibit night travel, and implement other safety measures.

The Emir of Kaiama, Alhaji Muazu Umar, said awareness campaigns would be intensified to ensure that passengers and boat operators comply with water travel safety standards.

