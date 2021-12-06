27 bag First Class in Achievers Varsity as Atiku delivers convocation lecture

No fewer than 27 students of the Achievers University, Owo, Ondo State will be graduating with First Class as the institution holds its 11th convocation on Saturday.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Samuel Aje, disclosed this on Monday in Akure at a news briefing.

The briefing was to herald the convocation and 14th anniversary of the institution.

Aje said a total of 434 students would be graduating from the 15 departments of the institution.

He named Oluwatosin Adeoye of Department of Microbiology as the overall best graduating student for the 2020/2021 graduating set.

According to the vice-chancellor, the Council for Medical Laboratory Science in Nigeria will be inducting 94 students of the school into the professional body of medical laboratory scientists on Thursday.

Aje stated that former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar would deliver the convocation lecture, with the theme: “Education and University Autonomy,” on Friday.

He said that three distinguished Nigerians, who through dint of hard work and exemplary leadership, had excelled as role models in business, governance and nation building, legal and judicial matters and public administration, would be given awards on Saturday.

According to him, the awardees are: Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, Chief Adeniji Olateju Badejoko and Alhaji Abdulraheem Sule, a retired Permanent Secretary in the Lagos State Civil Service.

Aje further explained that 94 per cent of academic programmes of the institution had full accreditation, adding that accreditation for eight other programmes would commence in the next few days.

He added that 80 per cent of the programmes subjected to professional accreditation already had full accreditation from either National Council for Nurses and Midwives in Nigeria or Council for the Registration of Engineering in Nigeria.

The vice-chancellor said that the accreditation team that visited the institution’s College of Engineering declared it as best in the country.

He added that 280 students had benefited from the school’s scholarship programme, which started in the 2020/2021 academic session in 10 academic programmes.

Aje pointed out that the affected students enjoy the scholarship for three consecutive years, saying that two more academic programmes had been added to the scholarship.

He said that the university’s Governing Council had initiated a 50 per cent discount on tuition for five engineering programmes, stressing that the beneficiaries would enjoy it throughout their five-year study.

He said: “This offer commences with the ongoing admission, with a promise that tuition shall not be increased throughout the duration of their programme.

“Parents and guardians are enjoined to send their children and wards to the school because this is a unique opportunity.”

According to Aje, the university does not really focus on money but imparting knowledge on students and encouraging learning.