263 teachers write professional exam in Anambra — TRCN Coordinator

No fewer than 263 teachers have registered to write the professional examination to be conducted by Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria in Anambra on June 6 in Awka.

Rosemary Otikpa, TRCN Coordinator, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday that the examination would be in computer-based test mode.

Otikpa said the examination was a prerequisite to become recognised as a professional teacher and qualify to teach in the state.

She said: “The candidates are those that have paid the required fees in accordance with their academic qualifications ranging from NCE, B.Sc., Masters to PhD holders.’’

According to the coordinator, the qualifying examination will enable the candidates to be officially recognised worldwide as professional teachers.

She said that while those yet to write the examination were regarded as quacks, new graduates would be mandated to write the examination before practicing.

“Any teacher that has not taken the examination should know that his or her certificate will not be internationally recognised.

“Henceforth, students graduating from tertiary institutions will be mandated to write the professional examination before they are inducted as teachers.’’