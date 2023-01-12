26-year-old woman, son declared missing in Ogun 

A 26-year-old woman, Adeboye Abosede, and her son, Adeyemi Ibrahim, have been declared missing in Ogun.

Mother and son were last seen in her shop at Imobido quarters in Iperu-Remo area of the state on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

According to a report, she was allegedly approached by fraudsters in her shop, where a Ghana must go bag and a candle were found.

Abosede was said to have begged her co-shop owners to len her money for an urgent matter.

It was gathered that she later left her shop with her son to find more money and has not returned since then.