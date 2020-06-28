A 26-year-old man, Chinedu Obi, has been arrested by operatives of the Lagos State Police Command for defiling his employer’s 12-year-old daughters.

The accused admitted he had been having sexual intercourse with the twins since 2019.

According to the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, DSP Bala Elkana, the matter was reported at Aguda Police Station on June 16, 2020 by the mother of the twins.

She said the normally leaves the girls at home when they are not in school.

Obi said he started having sexual intercourse with the girls in 2019.

The Commissioner, Lagos State Police Command, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered the transfer of the case to the Gender Unit, State Headquarters, Ikeja for discreet investigation and diligent prosecution.

Odumosu advised parents not to trust anyone with their kids, especially female children.

He further reaffirmed the commitment of the Command to continually apprehend sexual offenders wherever they are in the State and make them face the full weight of the law, adding: “Together we can stop rape and all forms of sexual violence.”