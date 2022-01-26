26-year-old man arraigned for alleged motorcycle theft

A 26 year-old man, Henry Michael, on Wednesday, appeared before an Okitipupa Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ondo State for allegedly stealing a motorcycle valued at N300,000.

The defendant, of no known address, is being tried on a two-count charge of committing a felony and stealing.

The Police prosecutor, Insp Ayodeji Omoyeigha, told the court that the defendant on had Sept. 26, 2021 allegedly committed the offences at about 10:00 am at No. 35, Dare Street, in Okitipupa, Okitipupa Magisterial district.

He alleged that the defendant stole a red Q link motorcycle with registration number KTP 217 QJ, from where it was parked, belonging to the complainant, one Monday Oduwunmi.

Omoyeigha told the court that the offences contravened Sections 517 and 390(9), Criminal Code, Cap.37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Chief Magistrate, Chris Ojuola granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 and two sureties in like sum.

He ruled that the sureties who must be reside within the court’s jurisdiction, should also show and present evidences of two years tax payment made to the state government as part of the bail conditions.

He adjourned the case until Feb. 11 for further hearing.