A 26-year-old Mass Communication graduate, Bidemi Mojuba, has admitted killing a prostitute, simply identified as Christy, in Lagos.

Mojuba, who graduated from Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic, Rivers State, committed the offence at 55, Cooperation Estate, Festac Town, Lagos.

He confessed to the commission of the crime on Tuesday when he was paraded by the Commissioner, Lagos State Police Command, Zubairu Muazu.

He said it was not the first time he would patronise the prostitute at Club 100.

Mojuba, who was arrested on June 6, said he had known and patronised the lady for over two years.

He said: “On the fateful day of the incident, I had taken a lot of hard drugs and I needed a lady to be with me at home.

“That was why I went to Club 100 to pick Christy.

“When we got home, as usual, we were about to make love when she demanded for money before we do anything.

“And I told her I am not a stranger to her.

“That she should wait.

“That when we are done, I would give her the money for the service.

“Before I knew what was happening, we started quarrelling upstairs and we came downstairs.

“Suddenly, I went into the kitchen where I picked up a knife which I used to stab her multiple times.

“It was after the incident that I released what I have done.

“It was unfortunate I had taken the drug before I went to the club to pick her up.

“I only wanted to be high so that I could enjoy the sex.

“I felt guilty for what happened because she was a nice person to me.

“I don’t know what came over the two of us.”

Mojuba said he does not have any relationship with Christy.

He said: “I don’t have any amorous relationship with her.

“I only go to pick her whenever I need her.

“I did not kill her for ritual purpose.

“I only admitted killing her for ritual because of the serious beating inflicted on me.

“I also didn’t say people are waiting to receive her dismembered body at Second Gate area of Festac.”

Mojuba said the apartment where the incident occurred belong to his uncle who had travelled out of the country.

On the women bags found in the apartment, he said it belongs to his uncle who owns the apartment.

Muazu, who paraded the suspect at the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department, Panti, Yaba, warned parents to watch over their children and prevent them from taking hard drugs and joining bad gangs.

He said the suspect is still undergoing investigation and he would be charged to court after its conclusion.